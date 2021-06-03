Over 3.1m vaccine doses administered in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA • More than 3.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Malaysia as at Tuesday.

A total of 2,002,345 people have received their first dose while 1,104,873 had both doses.

This makes a total of 3,107,218 doses administered so far, according to figures from the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply. Malaysia is aiming to achieve herd immunity by inoculating 80 per cent of its population, or 26.7 million people.

Meanwhile, the country yesterday logged a record 126 fatalities caused by the coronavirus, surpassing last Wednesday's 63 deaths in 24 hours. There were 7,703 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 587,165.

The authorities said 12.41 million people have registered to be vaccinated as at Tuesday.

The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin has said about 100,000 jabs a day are being administered, with a target to double this to 200,000 by next month.

Malaysia's order of 12 million Sinovac vaccine doses is expected to be delivered by the end of next month, while 25 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK