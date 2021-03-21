Over 1,000 Myanmar refugees flee to Indian state

NEW DELHI • More than 1,000 people fleeing violence in Myanmar have crossed into neighbouring India's Mizoram state since late last month, an Indian lawmaker said.

With that number likely to rise further, the authorities in the small north-eastern state are pushing the federal authorities to help build designated refugee camps near the border, Mr K. Vanlalvena, Member of Parliament from Mizoram, told Reuters last Friday.

"Otherwise, all the refugees will be scattered everywhere in India."

The influx into India began late last month, weeks after Myanmar's military staged a coup, triggering a wave of protests as people demand a return to the civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. At least 238 people have been killed and thousands have been detained, according to an activist group.

Although scores of Myanmar policemen and their families initially crossed over after refusing to obey orders to break up pro-democracy protests, Mr Vanlalvena said that more people were leaving Myanmar's Chin state because of growing unrest and entering Mizoram.

"Most of them are civilians," he said. "The number of policemen is not increasing."

India's federal government has recently directed four states that share a border with Myanmar, and paramilitary forces that guard the porous frontier, to prevent any illegal influx from the neighbouring country and to deport those who had crossed over. But the directive has been opposed by Mizoram, and the state's Chief Minister Zoramthanga last Thursday wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge that refugees from Myanmar be given asylum.

REUTERS