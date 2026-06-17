Over 1,000 Malaysians in 2km queue for jobs with starting pay of $1.1k

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More than 1,000 Malaysians braved the hot sun in Melaka after a semiconductor factory announced it was looking to fill up to 500 vacancies with a starting salary of RM3,500 (S$1,100), causing a nearly 2km-long queue.

Many had turned up as early as 5am on June 14 to attend an open interview session by Germany’s Infineon Technologies AG at the Holiday Inn hotel in the state, where the company was hiring production operators and technicians.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed a snaking but orderly queue that spilt from the hotel to the busy main road, causing safety concerns.

Due to the massive crowd, the company at 10am distributed a QR code for the applicants to upload their resumes and advised them to go home and wait for updates, reported Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily.

However, many chose to stay and wait, despite the hot and humid conditions, the report added.

Due to the massive crowd, the company at 10am distributed a QR code for the applicants to upload their resumes and advised them to go home and wait for updates. PHOTO: MAJLIS BANDARAYA MELAKA BERSEJARAH/FACEBOOK

The long queue garnered the attention of Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh and Mayor Shadan Othman, who distributed food and drinks to those waiting in line.

Shadan said he met the management of Infineon to seek clarity over the situation and urged the company to ensure the safety and comfort of the job seekers.

Meanwhile, Melaka executive councillor Ngwe Hee Sem said the long queue is not a sign that the state is facing high unemployment.

Instead, he said Melaka’s unemployment rate is at 2 per cent, among the lowest in Malaysia.

He attributed the large crowd to the attractive salary offered by the company.

“When a company offers good job opportunities with competitive salaries, it will certainly attract a large number of job seekers,” he was quoted as saying by Malay-language daily Harian Metro.