Over 100 nabbed in Cambodia casino scam bust; replica Japanese police station found in separate raid

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The past two days have seen continued pressure brought to bear on illegal scam operations in Cambodia.

PHNOM PENH - The past two days have seen continued pressure brought to bear on illegal scam operations in Cambodia, with the revocation of the license of a Preah Sihanouk casino after an investigation led to the detention of 108 suspects.

In a separate raid, authorities uncovered a replica Japanese police station in a Phnom Penh condominium. Eight foreigners were arrested.

According to the General Secretariat of the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia, Gang Dao casino was sealed and searched on April 5.

“Authorities detained 108 suspects, including 105 Chinese and three Burmese, and seized nearly 500 computers and more than 1,000 mobile phones believed to have been used in scam activities,” it said.

Officials determined that the operator, Gang Dao International Entertainment Co., Ltd., had violated provisions of Cambodia’s Law on the Management of Commercial Gambling.

The commission revoked casino licence No. 325, which was granted on November 19, 2025.

Officials said the revocation marks a new phase of stricter enforcement aimed at dismantling online scam networks that have affected social security and the country’s reputation.

The crackdown comes alongside the implementation of Cambodia’s newly enacted Law on Combating Online Scams, which it is hoped will become a key legal instrument in tackling such crimes.

The law introduces five new criminal offences: online fraud, organising or leading scam centres, recruiting or training participants, illicit collection of personal data, and specialised forms of money laundering.

Under the law, offenders may face penalties of up to life imprisonment, fines of up to 1 billion riel (S$319,000) and the confiscation of related assets.

The commission said it will continue to enforce the crackdown “strictly and without exception”, in cooperation with the Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS) and other relevant authorities.

Authorities also issued a clear warning to all gambling operators that no location in Cambodia will serve as a safe haven for online scam operations, as enforcement efforts are set to expand nationwide.

In a separate operation, Phnom Penh authorities dismantled an online scam site operating from a condominium unit in the JD Polman building in Sen Sok district on the morning of April 6.

Eight foreign nationals - five Japanese and three Chinese - were arrested for allegedly impersonating Japanese police officers to carry out fraud targeting victims in Japan, said the CCOS secretariat.

“Officers seized evidence including 14 mobile phones, a CPU, a monitor, three iPads, five Japanese police uniforms, two police caps and forged documents such as complaints, contracts and arrest warrants,” it detailed.

The suspects used Cambodia as a base to conduct online scams by posing as Japanese authorities and using fake legal documents to deceive victims abroad.

The suspects and evidence have been sent to the competent authorities for further legal proceedings, while investigations are ongoing to identify additional accomplices.

Prime Minister Hun Manet has reiterated that Cambodia “is not a place for cybercriminals to operate scams or transnational crimes”, warning that those behind such activities will face the maximum penalties without leniency or interference.

He added that ongoing measures are expected to significantly curb online scam activities in the near future, as Cambodia steps up efforts to eliminate such crimes. PHNOM PENH POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK