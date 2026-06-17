Outstation voters making early travel plans ahead of Johor polls

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Johor's Election Commission has set July 11 as polling day, with nomination day on June 27.

JOHOR BAHRU – Outstation voters are making early travel plans as polling day for the Johor state election draws nearer.

Among them is Balqis Muzakkir, 20, who is looking forward to ­voting for the first time. She plans to drive back to Pontian on July 10, a day before polling day.

“I grew up watching my ­parents, and later my siblings, cast their votes.

“After years of just tagging along and observing others, this year I can finally take part in the process.

“I am really looking forward to it and will not allow distance to prevent me from making my voice heard through the ballot box,” said the accounting student at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia in Negri Sembilan.

Balqis, a Pulai Sebatang voter, said she has been closely following election developments.

“I am more keen on learning about the candidates and making my choice based on that, rather than merely on political parties,” she added.

Also planning an early return is assistant sales manager Tan Sheau Hui, 53, who works in Singapore.

She will take a half-day off on July 10 to avoid the travel rush.

“I plan to cross the border early to avoid heavy traffic, as many Malaysians are likely to be returning home to vote,” she said.

Tan, a Stulang voter, has always made it a point to cast her vote every election.

“It is about being part of something bigger, not just fulfilling a civic duty. I have been following the news and watching the candidates campaign so hard on social media,” she said.

Caretaker Mentri Besar Hafiz Ghazi announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on June 1, paving the way for the 16th state polls.

The Election Commission has set July 11 as polling day, with nomination day on June 27 and early voting on July 7.

Johor last held a state election on March 12, 2022, with Barisan Nasional securing a two-thirds majority after winning 40 of the 56 seats.

Pakatan Harapan took 12 seats, Perikatan Nasional won three seats and Muda obtained one. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK