Outcry over Viet minister's gold-leaf steak meal in London

LONDON • A video showing a powerful Vietnamese official enjoying a bite of steak smothered in gold leaf at a luxury London restaurant has sparked online anger in the South-east Asian country, where the average person earns a few dollars a day.

Mr To Lam, Vietnam's minister of public security - whose ministry deals with the monitoring of dissent and surveillance of activists in the country - was seen tucking into the hunk of meat at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in the wealthy area of Knightsbridge in the British capital.

Nusr-Et, named after Turkish chef Nusret Gokce - known to his nearly 40 million Instagram followers as Salt Bae - serves up steaks wrapped in edible 24-carat gold leaf, reportedly costing more than US$1,000 (S$1,350).

Former football star David Beckham, actor Leonardo DiCaprio and now the 64-year-old Mr Lam have been among the visitors to its branches across the world.

The clip of the Vietnamese politician, originally posted by the restaurant before being removed, had spread across TikTok and Facebook in Vietnam by Friday.

Many of those posting were angry about the decadence on display while the country struggles in the aftermath of a devastating wave of Covid-19 that has cost countless jobs and caused the heaviest contraction in Vietnam's gross domestic product on record.

"People are facing extreme difficulties due to the pandemic, but (officials) are enjoying themselves in the manner of world-class celebrities," wrote Mr Pham Viet Duc on Facebook. Others posted pictures of poor children in Vietnam's most deprived regions, in comments about the clip.

The average Vietnamese citizen earned a monthly income of about US$184 last year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

It is not clear exactly when the video was filmed, but Mr Lam was in Britain for the COP26 climate conference and met the British interior minister last Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE