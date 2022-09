JAKARTA - Indonesian housewife Delores Mia Monorica, 43, began to use a one-year animation learning package by education technology (edtech) start-up Ruangguru in July to help her eldest daughter, Ibrenna Mirkaela Simanjuntak, study at home.

Earlier the same month, the eight-year-old Mirkaela quit formal education before she was to start her third year in primary school to be home-schooled as her parents want her to focus on character building and study according to her talents and interest.