Ousted Myanmar Parliament plans national unity govt

YANGON • Myanmar's Parliament, ousted by the military on Feb 1, plans to set up a national unity government in the first week of the month, said a statement by a parallel administration of key allies of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The new government will be a coalition of all democratic forces under the terms of the Federal Democracy Charter and a collective leadership, according to Wednesday's statement.

Caretaker vice-president Mahn Win Khaing Than and acting ministers "will continue to carry out their responsibilities before the formation of the government".

The announcement came as the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday discussed the deteriorating situation, in which over 500 have been killed by security forces.

While UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said a firm and unified international response was needed, China maintained its opposition to uniform sanctions.

"One-sided pressure and calling for sanctions or other coercive measures will only aggravate tension and confrontation and further complicate the situation, which is by no means constructive," China ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said after the meeting.

Clashes between protesters and security forces intensified over the weekend while the military carried out operations, including air strikes against rebel ethnic groups, stoking fears of a full-fledged civil war.

The military on Wednesday night announced a one-month unilateral ceasefire that does not apply to those seeking to disrupt national security and operations.

Prioritising the end of dictatorship, the unity government will be composed of a president, state counsellor - a post previously held by Ms Suu Kyi - two vice-presidents, a premier, ministers and deputies. It will cede greater power to state leaders, placing them above union ministers.

The Parliament also declared the abolition of the junta's 2008 Constitution with immediate effect, and approved the 20-page Federal Democracy Charter, a blueprint for drafting a new Constitution through a national referendum.

"The 2008 Constitution was not only drafted to prolong the military dictatorship, but also deters the emergence of a federal democratic union," reads the statement by the parallel administration known as the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw.

The new charter, which represents a broad-based consensus, will play a key role in the new government, said the statement.

The military junta had earlier declared the committee to be unlawful, and threatened legal action against anyone interacting with it under the colonial-era Unlawful Association Act.

