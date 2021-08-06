Opposition says PM lied to King

Malaysia's opposition leaders yesterday said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had lied about his parliamentary majority and called for a confidence vote to be held on Monday to determine his legitimacy.

Pakatan Harapan - which has 88 lawmakers in the 222-seat Parliament - said Tan Sri Muhyiddin had misled the King, who on Wednesday agreed with his proposal to hold a confidence vote in September. PH said it was impossible for Mr Muhyiddin to command majority backing, based on its tally of the MPs who had rejected his leadership.