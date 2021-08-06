Muhyiddin

Opposition says PM lied to King

  • Published
    36 min ago

Malaysia's opposition leaders yesterday said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had lied about his parliamentary majority and called for a confidence vote to be held on Monday to determine his legitimacy.

Pakatan Harapan - which has 88 lawmakers in the 222-seat Parliament - said Tan Sri Muhyiddin had misled the King, who on Wednesday agreed with his proposal to hold a confidence vote in September. PH said it was impossible for Mr Muhyiddin to command majority backing, based on its tally of the MPs who had rejected his leadership.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 06, 2021, with the headline 'Opposition says PM lied to King'. Subscribe
Topics: 