Opposition PKR delays online annual meeting, following directive

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has called off its annual meeting after being ordered to do so by the National Security Council (NSC), the key decision-making body for Covid-19 matters.

The PKR National Congress, which was to be held fully online and kicked off on Friday, has been postponed until further notice, said congress director Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad yesterday.

According to Mr Nik Nazmi, the NSC relayed its directive to the party via a letter on Friday evening. PKR was also verbally informed of the order by the Registrar of Societies.

The NSC had previously given permission for the congress, which was scheduled for June 4 to 6, to proceed.

"Before this, the NSC said they did not object to the PKR congress that will be held fully online, in a letter dated May 27," said Mr Nik Nazmi in a statement yesterday.

Malaysia is in the midst of a two-week lockdown to tackle a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Most business and social activities are not allowed from June 1 to 14, save for essential sectors such as food and beverage, healthcare and transport.

Mr Nik Nazmi did not state why the NSC wanted PKR to postpone its meeting. However, he said more details regarding the postponement will be announced by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today via Facebook Live.

"He will also touch on economic and Covid-19 issues, as well as the latest political developments," Mr Nik Nazmi added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK