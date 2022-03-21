Opposition pact with govt to end if anti-hopping Bill not passed: DAP

Malaysia's opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) yesterday warned that a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between the opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the government would be severed if an anti-hopping legislation - a key reform condition of the agreement - is not tabled and passed soon.

An early cancellation of the CSA - which is binding until the end of July - could free up the government to dissolve Parliament even earlier than expected to hold snap polls that are widely expected to take place this year.

DAP's newly appointed national chairman Lim Guan Eng yesterday said there is "some confusion" about the status of the Bill, which was initially promised to be tabled and passed this month but looks to have been delayed without a definite timeline.

DAP is one of four parties that form PH, which has 90 lawmakers in Malaysia's 222-seat Parliament.

De facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on Friday said the legislation, which aims to deter party defections among elected representatives, has been postponed due to inadequate engagement with lawmakers from government allies Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

He indicated that a special Parliament sitting will be held instead to pass the Bill soon.

However, Mr Lim said yesterday that a constitutional amendment is slated to be tabled in Parliament today, adding that he and his PH colleagues are seeking more clarity on the matter.

"Even if it requires extending Parliament a little, then it should be done. But it must be tabled and passed," he said during a press conference after opening the DAP congress in Shah Alam.

The anti-hopping legislation requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament and would not see passage without the opposition's backing as the government has only a four-seat majority.

PH leader Anwar Ibrahim last month warned that the CSA will be cancelled "on its own" if the Bill does not see the light of day.

Any changes to the CSA would have direct consequences for the timing of a general election.

Ruling party Umno resolved to push for snap polls this year during its party assembly on Saturday but said it will respect the timeline of the CSA, which allows a dissolution of Parliament only after July 31 this year.

Umno leaders, however, have said that they remain committed to the landmark Bill, which is expected to introduce recall elections should an elected representative leave his party.

Mr Lim made the remarks during the DAP congress where he relinquished his position as secretary-general.

The event also saw his father, Mr Lim Kit Siang, the longest-serving opposition leader, announcing his retirement from politics.

The 81-year-old, who served 28 years as the country's opposition leader, said he was not seeking re-election for any position in the party and will not participate in Malaysia's next election.

The DAP elected a new 30-member central executive committee (CEC) yesterday, a largely familiar line-up save for Mr Lim Kit Siang's absence and the inclusion of more women and several young candidates.

Former ministers Gobind Singh Deo and Anthony Loke, along with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, were the biggest winners of the party polls.

Mr Loke - the MP for Seremban and a former transport minister - was chosen as the new party secretary-general by the new CEC.

Mr Lim Guan Eng was also re-elected to the party's highest decision-making body.