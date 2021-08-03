Opposition MPs renew calls for Muhyiddin to resign

Malaysia's opposition MPs yesterday gathered at the capital's Merdeka Square and renewed calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign, as they protested against his government's decision to postpone the final day of a special sitting in Parliament.

Political heavyweights and long-time rivals Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad stood together at the gathering of over 100 lawmakers.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also opposition leader, said that Tan Sri Muhyiddin's government no longer commanded the confidence of lawmakers.

"Muhyiddin's government has fallen today. And I received information - some from other parties have come up with a list requesting to leave the PN line-up. Hence, with the 107 here today, plus them, the government has collapsed," he said, referring to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The Malaysian Parliament has 222 seats, of which two remain vacant. This means a simple majority of 111 MPs is required to form a government.

Tun Dr Mahathir told reporters: "Even when people condemn (Mr Muhyiddin), he remains shameless and refuses to step down."

The lawmakers had earlier said they would attend Parliament yesterday despite the deferment, but were prevented from doing so after police blocked access roads to the building. The group instead made their way to nearby Merdeka Square and gathered there.

According to The Star, the group then marched towards Parliament but were blocked by the police.

Mr Anwar attempted to negotiate with the police to allow them to proceed while several opposition lawmakers chanted "Hidup rakyat, daulat Tuanku" (Long live the people, long live the King).

Mr Anwar later made a short speech before the group dispersed peacefully. Police later said all those involved in the gathering, including MPs, will be called up to assist in their investigations.

The Muhyiddin administration had postponed yesterday's Parliament sitting, citing Covid-19 cases detected in the building.

LOSS OF SUPPORT Muhyiddin's government has fallen... And I received information - some from other parties have come up with a list requesting to leave the PN line-up. Hence, with the 107 here today, plus them, the government has collapsed. OPPOSITION LEADER ANWAR IBRAHIM, referring to the Perikatan Nasional government.

This comes amid an open row between the Premier and the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, over the government's unilateral move to cancel emergency ordinances instead of discussing them in Parliament as directed by the King.

The opposition has decried the adjournment as "ridiculous".

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil tweeted that the suspension of Parliament for two weeks due to Covid-19 was "not a good reason".

"Screenings involving more than 1,000 people were held in Parliament last Thursday, and the positivity rate is only 1 per cent, thus not a good enough reason to close Parliament for two weeks."

He added that he considered health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah's statement "that opposition representatives agreed with the postponement... as misleading".

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lawmaker Wong Chen wrote on Twitter that he was on his way "to Parliament but all the main roads are blocked. I even tried the back roads. Looks like this back-door government has even locked Parliament's back door".

The PN administration has been labelled a "back-door government" as the majority of its MPs are members of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which lost in the 2018 general election after more than 60 years in power.

They returned to power after a political crisis last year, when lawmakers defected from the Pakatan Harapan government, depriving it of majority support in Parliament.

Mr Muhyiddin, one of the defectors, was sworn into office on March 1 last year, with the backing of BN's lawmakers.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied that the parliamentary postponement was due to politics, insisting that it was based on science and health data.

The Health Ministry had advised that the Parliament sitting and meetings on its premises be deferred for two weeks, starting on July 29.

But Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman noted that "when Parliament sat last Monday, the (Covid-19) positivity rate was 2.9 per cent".

"Which country would (in the first place) reopen a location when the positivity rate is high? But when it was suspended (last Friday), the positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent. It (the suspension) doesn't make sense at all."

Parliament had been effectively suspended since a state of emergency was declared in January, purportedly to tackle surging Covid-19 infections in the country. But the number of cases and deaths has climbed steeply since.

The postponement is seen by government critics as an attempt to scupper calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin to resign.

Mr Muhyiddin has a razor-thin parliamentary majority and has led an unstable ruling coalition since he came to power.