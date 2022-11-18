Opposition makes inroads into Barisan Nasional’s traditional bastion of Pahang

KUANTAN, Pahang - While the rural Malay-majority state of Pahang on Malaysia’s east coast has always been a traditional Barisan Nasional (BN) bastion, it has seen a fierce onslaught by the opposition to wrest Malay votes in the run-up to Saturday’s general and state elections.

Pahang will be going to the polls to pick 42 state assemblymen and 14 MPs on Saturday.

Both the Umno-led BN and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) have declared they are confident of winning in Pahang, while Pakatan Harapan’s Anwar Ibrahim has swooped into the state capital Kuantan thrice to speak at packed venues in attempts to make inroads there.

Responding to a question by The Straits Times, caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of Umno said: “I am confident we can retain Pahang. BN will remain in power in Pahang, and we want to increase the number of state seats (that BN has).”

Pahang, the largest state in the peninsula – and home state to the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, as well as disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak – has 42 state seats.

A total of 25 seats were won by BN in the last general election, while PH took nine. Eight seats are held by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), which is now a member of the PN coalition.

Pahang PN chairman Saifuddin Abdullah made a bold claim on Thursday that PN, which is riding on PAS’ strong grassroots support in the state, would win a simple majority of the 42 seats.

“After having campaigned for nearly two weeks, I am very confident that the people of Pahang will entrust Pahang Perikatan Nasional to rule the state administration on Nov 19,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin said at a news conference.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is contesting a state seat in Pahang, despite running for the Kubang Kerian parliamentary seat in Kelantan. He is touted to be PN’s pick for Pahang Menteri Besar should the coalition form the state government.