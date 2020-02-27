Opposition BN reps in Melaka get offer from PH to join state government

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) is said to have offered opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen to be part of the state government.

The offer was supposedly prompted by the departure of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) from PH on Monday (Feb 24) which meant the ruling coalition was short of two assemblymen.

The latest political fallout follows days of political manoeuvring, which saw the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the departure of his party PPBM from PH, along with 11 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lawmakers led by deputy president Azmin Ali. This culminated in the collapse of the PH government.

Previously, Melaka PH has 15 seats in the 28-member assembly while BN has 13 seats.

But with the departure of the PPBM assemblymen, there is a danger of a hung assembly.

The two PPBM assemblymen who left are Mr Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen and Mr Nor Affendi Ahmad.

DAP's Bemban assemblyman Wong Fort Pin said negotiations were ongoing to offer BN representatives to join them.

"PH has 13 seats with the possibility of adding four more once more lawmakers have crossed over to PH.

"There is also a chance that the two who had 'verbally' left would return to the fold in the next few days," he said.

Related Story Malaysia's political stalemate opens door to new coalitions

Datuk Dr Wong, who is deputy state speaker in the assembly, said he was confident that Melaka would still be under PH until the end of the term.

Melaka Opposition chief Idris Haron said he was unsure whether any BN assemblyman was interested to join PH.