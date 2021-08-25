Opponents cry foul as Duterte set to run for V-P

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling party's vice-presidential candidate in next year's elections, the PDP-Laban party said yesterday, prompting accusations by opponents that it was a ploy to maintain his grip on power.

The announcement came ahead of the party's national convention on Sept 8, where it is also expected to endorse Mr Duterte's aide and incumbent senator Christopher "Bong" Go to be its presidential candidate in the 2022 polls.

Mr Duterte was heeding "the clamour of the people", Mr Karlo Nograles, executive vice-president of the PDP-Laban party, said in a statement.

Under the Constitution, a president can only serve one term, and the announcement had been widely anticipated as Mr Duterte had already hinted he could seek the number two job, a move seen by political observers and critics as a backdoor to the presidency.

They believe he could be making a play for retaining power by taking over as president under a scenario in which Mr Go wins and then resigns, enabling Mr Duterte to shield himself from possible legal actions when he leaves office.

"This is really part of the scheme of the Duterte clique to extend not only influence but control of government," said opposition congressman Carlos Zarate.

Mr Nograles said the move would "guarantee continuity of the administration's programmes during the past five years," including Mr Duterte's war on drugs.

Opinion polls show Mr Duterte remains hugely popular, but analysts say his popularity would not necessarily rub off on Mr Go.

