HSR revival

Opinion divided in Malaysia

  • Published
    38 min ago

Opinion is sharply divided in Malaysia over the suggestion raised last week by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to revive the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

There is a view that the project would help to stimulate Malaysia's stuttering economic recovery, but questions remain on whether the expected cost of more than RM60 billion (S$19.5 billion) should be allocated elsewhere. Additionally, his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had paid $103 million in compensation to Singapore after both countries failed to agree on changes proposed by Kuala Lumpur.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 05, 2021, with the headline 'Opinion divided in Malaysia'. Subscribe
Topics: 