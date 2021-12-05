Opinion divided in Malaysia

Opinion is sharply divided in Malaysia over the suggestion raised last week by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to revive the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

There is a view that the project would help to stimulate Malaysia's stuttering economic recovery, but questions remain on whether the expected cost of more than RM60 billion (S$19.5 billion) should be allocated elsewhere. Additionally, his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had paid $103 million in compensation to Singapore after both countries failed to agree on changes proposed by Kuala Lumpur.