Online activists help Myanmar troops to desert their posts

BANGKOK (AFP) - A team of Myanmar activists working in the shadows is using social media and messaging apps to persuade disillusioned junta soldiers to desert their posts and topple the powerful military.

Sergeant Zay Ya heeded the call, slipping away from his base near Yangon to a car waiting to whisk him towards the Thai border, where he found refuge with ethnic fighters who have clashed with the military.

The 29-year-old spent several weeks planning his escape with People's Goal, a group of ex-soldiers and activists who are reaching out to those horrified by a crackdown on dissent that the United Nations says has killed more than 1,500 people.

"I was sickened to see soldiers brutalising civilians and ransacking houses," said the eight-year air force veteran.

"I felt guilty for being part of all this," he told Agence France-Presse from an undisclosed location, using a pseudonym for security reasons.

People's Goal - Pyithu Pandaing in Myanmar language - claims to have helped "several hundred" soldiers flee to safety in neighbouring countries or rebel-held areas in Myanmar, according to its spokesman Ko Saw Lone, also using a pseudonym.

It holds weekly open chats on Facebook or Zoom where military personnel who have already defected speak about their experiences and try to convince potential deserters to take the plunge.

"It's a resistance without bloodshed," said founder Nyi Thuta, a former captain who previously worked in the military-built capital Naypyidaw writing speeches for the head of the armed forces, before deserting shortly after the coup.

"I knew in my heart that there were many inside the military that stood with the people," he told AFP.

AFP could not verify the team's claim that it has helped several hundred soldiers defect, and Myanmar's military does not publish figures for desertions.

But in comments published by state media on Wednesday (Feb 16), junta chief Min Aung Hlaing reminded troops to "control themselves with good leadership" and obey orders.

Deserting is a dangerous business - those who are caught face execution or decades in jail.

After showing interest in open forums on Facebook and Twitter, prospective defectors are asked to switch to encrypted messaging apps where they undergo a long verification process.

"We must be sure that a candidate for desertion is not a spy for the junta," said Emily at Pyithu Yin Kwin - People's Embrace - another activist group helping troops escape.