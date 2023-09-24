One Singaporean woman killed after van carrying tourists plunges into Penang ravine

One Singaporean woman was killed after a van ferrying 10 tourists from Singapore plunged into a ravine at Bukit Genting, Penang, at around 8pm on Sunday.

Among the 11 aboard the van, five were seriously injured while five others suffered light injuries, a spokesman from the Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station told The Straits Times. All of them were taken to hospital.

The passengers were descending the hill after dinner at a hilltop restaurant.

Rescue efforts by Penang’s Fire and Rescue Department were completed at around 10.30pm amid heavy rain.

The Seri Balik Pulau fire station was alerted to the incident at about 8.14pm.

Rescuers said the van had skidded and fell into a 6m-deep ravine.

ST has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

This story is developing.