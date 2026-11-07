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One-off aid of $3,100 for families of all 54 Malaysian victims in Nepal flood

The devastating flood and debris flow in Nepal on Aug 26 has so far claimed at least 1,450 lives.

KUALA LUMPUR – All families of the 54 Malaysian victims of the Nepal flood tragedy in August will receive a one-off payment of RM10,000 (S$3,100) through Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister Ramanan Ramakrishnan said the matter was decided by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after detailed discussions at the Cabinet meeting on Nov 6.

“We discussed it at length in the Cabinet, and the Prime Minister decided that a one-off payment of RM10,000 will be given to each victim’s family, but they must follow the list set out under NADMA.

“This means there is an order of priority. For example, the priority is the wife or husband, the second is the parents and the third is the children.

“We will issue the list,” he told reporters after visiting the 24th Deepavali Carnival 2026 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 6.

Ramanan said he had directed the director-general of the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit, K. Raveendran Nair, to obtain detailed information from the Finance Ministry and to contact the victims’ next of kin soon.

The devastating flood and debris flow on Aug 26, triggered by a glacial ice and rock avalanche in the upper catchment area of Lhende Khola in Tibet, China, has so far claimed at least 1,450 lives.

About 5,700 individuals, including more than 600 foreign nationals, are still reported missing. BERNAMA