A minor change to the name of Thailand's capital sparked a spirited debate among netizens after many mistook the initial announcement as an attempt by officials to formally rename the city as its Thai reference Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, and drop its internationally known moniker Bangkok.

Following the brouhaha, the Thai authorities, including Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, clarified that both names can be used to refer to the capital.