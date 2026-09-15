Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

One missing after fishing boat carrying 10 capsizes near Phu Quy Island in Vietnam

Authorities and local fishermen search for a worker missing after a fishing boat capsized near Phu Quy Island on Sept 15, 2026.

LAM DONG, Vietnam – One person is missing after a fishing boat carrying 10 workers capsized about 2km off Phu Quy Island in southern Vietnam on Sept 15, the authorities said.

The Phu Quy Special Administrative Zone said search and rescue teams, together with local fishermen, were searching for Ngo Dinh Xuan, 35, who became trapped inside the vessel after it overturned.

The 22m boat, powered by a 478kW engine, was captained by Ngo Van Thang, 35, from My Khe Village. The 10 workers on board were fishing in waters around Phu Quy Island using purse-seine nets.

The boat was returning to Bai Phu beach area in Trieu Duong Village to unload its catch after a fishing trip when it suddenly listed and seawater rapidly flooded its hold, according to authorities.

The crew tried to pump out the water but were unable to prevent the vessel from capsizing.

Nine crew members jumped into the sea and were rescued safely. Xuan remained trapped inside the boat and has not been found.

Several fishermen operating nearby rushed to assist and dived into the water to search for Xuan, but the search had not produced results as of the afternoon of Sept 15. VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK