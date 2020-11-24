One killed in shooting at Malaysia-Thai border in Perlis

PADANG BESAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A General Operation Force (GOF) member was shot dead while his patrol partner was seriously injured after they were shot while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border post in Perlis.

Corporal Baharuddin Ramli, 54, died at the scene while Corporal Norihan Tari, 39, is in critical condition from the 3am incident on Tuesday (Nov 24) at the TS9 post along the border.

Both men were from the GOF Bidor's Battalion 3. GOF is the light infantry arm of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Mr Baharuddin's body was taken to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar for a post-mortem while Mr Norihan was transported to the hospital after getting initial treatment at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Kangar.

North Brigade GOF commander Senior Asst Comm Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji confirmed the incident.

He said he will provide further information after an investigation.

It is understood that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was on his way to Perlis to visit the victims and be briefed on the situation.