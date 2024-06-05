One killed, 23 wounded by unexploded grenade at Myanmar school: Junta

Jun 05, 2024, 01:28 PM
Jun 05, 2024, 01:26 PM

YANGON - One person was killed and 23 wounded at a Myanmar school on June 4 after a student picked up an unexploded grenade fired during fighting between the military and its opponents, the junta said.

A “40mm grenade” exploded after the student handled it in the school in the southern city of Dawei, the junta’s information team said in a statement.

The grenade had been fired by “insurgents” during previous clashes, it said, without providing further details.

It did not give details on the condition of the 22 other students and a parent who it said were wounded in the blast.

The junta’s information team said a mine clearance operation had been carried out in the area.

Local media reported that the incident happened at a primary school.

Myanmar remains deeply divided by conflict between the junta and opponents of its 2021 coup.

Civilians are caught up in near-daily bomb blasts, targeted killings and clashes as established ethnic minority armed groups and newer pro-democracy “People’s Defence Forces” fight the junta across swathes of the country. AFP

