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One area in Selangor records unhealthy air quality; 58 others in Malaysia at moderate level

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A general view of the city skyline blanketed in haze, in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 13.

A general view of the city skyline blanketed in haze, in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 13.

PHOTO: EPA

PETALING JAYA - One area in the Malaysian state of Selangor recorded an unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) reading as of 10am on Aug 17, according to the country’s Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS).

Johan Setia is the only location in Malaysia to record an unhealthy reading at 151.

Meanwhile, the APIMS also showed that 58 locations recorded moderate readings, with the highest being Serian in Sarawak at 96.

Other areas with moderately high readings included Samarahan in Sarawak (90), Pengerang in Johor (87), Kuching (86), Banting (82) and Klang (80) in Selangor and Sri Aman in Sarawak (80).

Meanwhile, there are eight areas with good API readings of between 26 and 49.

These include Indera Mahkota Kuantan and Rompin in Pahang; Balik Pulau in Penang; Alor Setar, Kulim Hi-Tech and Langkawi in Kedah; Besut, Terengganu; and Kangar, Perlis.

API readings between zero and 50 indicate good air quality, 51 to 100 moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, while readings above 300 are categorised as hazardous.

API data is released hourly based on readings from 68 air quality monitoring stations in Malaysia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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