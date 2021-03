Amid the political turmoil in Myanmar, Mr Aung Lwin (not his real name), the founder of a major humanitarian organisation, continues going to his office in Yangon six days a week. It is partly to keep up appearances.

All the group's projects have stalled. Staff received only half their pay last month, as nationwide strikes to oppose the Feb 1 military coup crippled the banking system and made it impossible for foreign donors to transfer funds to its bank account.