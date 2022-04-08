Omicron XE variant may reach Malaysia in a month: Experts

PETALING JAYA • Even as Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases are on a downtrend, there is every possibility of the Omicron XE variant reaching its shores within a month and posing a new danger, experts have warned.

According to Universiti Putra Malaysia medical epidemiologist, Associate Professor Malina Osman, the current Omicron variant arrived in Malaysia within a month or two even when the country's borders were closed.

In view of this, Dr Malina predicted that Omicron XE could arrive much faster as it has been detected in Thailand, Taiwan and Britain.

"For Omicron XE, theoretically, it can arrive faster compared to the current Omicron variant, but we hope our surveillance can help to limit the spread," she said when contacted by The Star on Wednesday.

First detected in Britain on Jan 19, the Omicron XE variant, a combination of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains, is said to be 10 per cent more transmissible compared with the current variant.

"What we have to focus on now is to ensure coverage of vaccines among those aged five to 11, booster shots to achieve coverage of at least 70 per cent to 80 per cent, and provision of specific care for children less than five years old as well as those unable to be vaccinated," said Dr Malina.

Volunteers for Community Engagement and Empowerment For Covid-19 chairman Zainal Ariffin Omar also predicted that the new variant would arrive in less than a month due to higher domestic and international movements.

He said that continuous testing and variant identifications must be carried out, adding that the country's healthcare system would be able to handle a surge in cases.

Universiti Putra Malaysia's consultant clinical microbiologist, Professor Zamberi Sekawi, agreed, saying that the variant might enter the country at a much faster rate as the borders have reopened.

"If the character of this variant is the same as Omicron, then our healthcare system will be able to cope," said Prof Zamberi, adding that the authorities have to be on guard by increasing surveillance, not just for foreigners, but also locals.

A fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - a second booster - might not be needed to guard against the new variant, said another virologist.

Dr Kumitaa Theva Das of Universiti Sains Malaysia said: "Des-pite this variant being first discovered in January, there does not seem to be many reports of it globally. As such, it is possible there is a high level of pro-tection from boosters and from natural immunity from earlier infections."

Separately, Mumbai's city administration reported India's first case of the highly trans-missible coronavirus variant on Wednesday.

The hybrid was detected in a 50-year-old woman who had travelled to the city from South Africa in February, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

In a related development, the Philippine Department of Health is in talks with the World Health Organisation after Thailand recorded its first case of Omicron XE.

The health agency said that monitoring is under way to determine if the variant would be categorised as an Omicron subvariant or a new variant.

THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK, BLOOMBERG