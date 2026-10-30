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Letter From Kuala Lumpur

Old walls, hidden histories: KL’s weathered facades reveal stories of a changing city

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A​ construction worker during restoration work on a heritage building facade at Medan Pasar in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13.

Restoration work on a heritage building facade in progress at Medan Pasar in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13.

ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

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Muzliza Mustafa

  • Kuala Lumpur's ageing shophouses reveal forgotten stories of the traders, businesses and communities that shaped the capital.
  • Malaysia is investing hundreds of millions of ringgit to restore historic buildings and revive tourism and economic activity in the old city centre.
  • Preserving colonial-era buildings raises questions about how Malaysia remembers its past without glorifying colonial rule.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – For years, I had driven past Kuala Lumpur’s (KL) oldest streets without stopping to wonder what lay behind their ageing facades. On a Tuesday evening, I returned on foot without a schedule to keep, eager to take a closer look at a city centre I had long overlooked.

To many, these streets may appear to be just another row of colonial-era shophouses, overshadowed by KL’s skyscrapers. Yet behind those weathered walls are stories of traders, businesses and communities that shaped the Malaysian capital.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.