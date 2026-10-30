Letter From Kuala Lumpur
Old walls, hidden histories: KL’s weathered facades reveal stories of a changing city
- Kuala Lumpur's ageing shophouses reveal forgotten stories of the traders, businesses and communities that shaped the capital.
- Malaysia is investing hundreds of millions of ringgit to restore historic buildings and revive tourism and economic activity in the old city centre.
- Preserving colonial-era buildings raises questions about how Malaysia remembers its past without glorifying colonial rule.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR – For years, I had driven past Kuala Lumpur’s (KL) oldest streets without stopping to wonder what lay behind their ageing facades. On a Tuesday evening, I returned on foot without a schedule to keep, eager to take a closer look at a city centre I had long overlooked.
To many, these streets may appear to be just another row of colonial-era shophouses, overshadowed by KL’s skyscrapers. Yet behind those weathered walls are stories of traders, businesses and communities that shaped the Malaysian capital.