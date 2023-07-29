Old and new thrive seamlessly in ‘cool’ part of Bangkok’s Chinatown

BANGKOK – Ms Suwanee Charoenlerttavee wakes up at 5am every day from Monday to Saturday. She takes a short walk from her home by Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river to her family’s wholesale business in Song Wat Road, and opens its shutters at 6am.

Delivery vehicles roll up half an hour later, unloading pulses, roselle, cinnamon sticks, peppercorns and other dried goods to be sold in bulk. Hours later, Ms Suwanee’s lunch is delivered in tiffins sent by her cook. At 4.30pm, she closes shop and heads home for dinner with her family. This has been her life for much of her 55 years.