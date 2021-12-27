Oil companies help to fuel electric vehicle industry in region

DENPASAR (Bali) • South-east Asia's electric vehicle (EV) industry is revving up with help from an unexpected source - oil companies.

Thailand's PTT entered into two joint venture agreements this year to produce electric vehicles, one of which was a tie-up announced in September with Taiwan electronics-maker Foxconn that would see the state-owned oil company investing as much as US$2 billion (S$2.72 billion) to eventually churn out 50,000 electric vehicles a year. PTT inked a second joint venture with Chinese electric vehicle-maker Hozon last month.