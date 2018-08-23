ofo ceases Malaysian ops a year after Melaka launch

MELAKA • Bike-sharing company ofo has ceased operations in Malaysia, more than a year after the service expanded into Melaka last year.

In a statement to A+M magazine, its spokesman said the company was reorganising its international strategy to focus on priority markets, which in Asia includes Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

"As part of our focus, we have been working towards profitability and this has meant that some markets have had change in staff priorities and positions," said the ofo spokesman.

"We remain fully committed to providing affordable, efficient green mobility options to our priority markets."

The Alibaba-backed company from Beijing first rolled into Melaka last year with a fleet of 500 bicycles.

During the trial phase, the rides used to cost RM1 (33 Singapore cents) an hour.

Meanwhile, ofo Malaysia's Facebook last posted on July 31 that its bikes were being sold to the public.

The company warned that unauthorised sales and removal of bicycles will be reported to the local authorities.

Ofo recently began preparations to suspend its operations in South Korea, putting most of its employees there on a "suspension" as part of a general layoff, an industry source with knowledge of the start-up's affairs told The Korea Herald.

Another bike-sharing company, oBike, ceased operations in Singapore in June, leaving users in the lurch with millions of dollars in deposits yet to be returned, while 14,000 of its bicycles remain strewn in the city.

It is unclear what will happen to ofo bikes in Melaka, where the service does not require a deposit from users. THE STAR/

ASIA NEWS NETWORK