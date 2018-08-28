Official Secrets Act to stay: Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's ruling alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) promised in its election manifesto to "revise" the Official Secrets Act in order to protect whistleblowers should it come to power, but Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad yesterday said the law should remain as it is.

"The law is not perfect. It is open to abuse, but you hope to find people who will not break the law, who will obey the rule of law. That is what is important," Tun Dr Mahathir told Malaysiakini news site in an interview.

The Official Secrets Act 1972, or OSA, allows the government to classify a document as secret, with the threat of a seven-year jail term for those who break it. The OSA has been criticised as a tool used by the previous government to keep a lid on scandals.

For example, the Barisan Nasional (BN) government placed under the OSA an audit report on scandal-hit state fund 1MDB. The report was prepared by the bipartisan parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, and was declassified only after BN was toppled from power in May.

In another case, then opposition politician Rafizi Ramli was jailed for 18 months for releasing the auditor-general's report on 1MDB that was also classified secret under the OSA. Mr Rafizi was let off on a good behaviour bond after the prosecution, under the new PH government, did not object to his appeal against the sentence.

But Dr Mahathir yesterday defended the Act, saying the problem lies with the government of the day. "The last government did not follow the rule of law. They did what they liked with the law.

The Official Secrets Act 1972, or OSA, allows the government to classify a document as secret, with the threat of a seven-year jail term for those who break it. The OSA has been criticised as a tool used by the previous government to keep a lid on scandals.

"If you don't want to have OSA, we can (do it). There will be no government because we are restricted, we cannot talk freely in the Cabinet... There are things we must keep secret... For example, if we tell everything we discussed in the Cabinet, a lot of us will be hammered, you see."