Ocean Thunder vessel arrives in Malaysia with 1 million barrels of Iraqi crude

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PETRONAS said the shipment is part of its extensive supply network and one of its ongoing efforts to ensure the country’s fuel supply remains stable.

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KUALA LUMPUR – The first of seven Malaysian-owned vessels travelling from the Strait of Hormuz, known as the Ocean Thunder, has arrived in Malaysia carrying one million barrels of crude oil from Basrah, Iraq.

In a Facebook post on April 18 , PETRONAS said the shipment is part of its extensive supply network and one of its ongoing efforts to ensure the country’s fuel supply remains stable.

An accompanying graphic showed that one million barrels of crude oil is equivalent to about 159 million litres, with an estimated refining period of around six days.

The estimated output from the refining process includes about 62 to 64 million litres of diesel, 45 to 48 million litres of petrol, 22 to 24 million litres of jet fuel, five to six million litres of LPG and 18 to 25 million litres of other products.

All figures are estimates and may vary depending on the type of crude oil and refinery configuration. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK