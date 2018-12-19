Nurul Izzah, Khairy's lunch meeting sets Malaysia's social media abuzz

PETALING JAYA - A picture of Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, the 38-year-old daughter of Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim, having lunch with political rival and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is setting the country's social media abuzz.

It shows the two of them and Mr Rafizi Ramli, who belongs to Ms Nurul Izzah's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), meeting at a bistro in Bangsar, Malaysia's The Star newspaper reported.

Ms Nurul Izzah caused shock waves on Malaysia's political scene earlier this week when she abruptly announced she was resigning as PKR's senior vice-president. The three-term MP from Permatang Pauh in Penang has not said why she was resigning, but she was seen visibly distraught at a party convention in November after a fractious internal election. The election saw Mr Rafizi, who is widely known to have the support of Ms Nurul Izzah and Datuk Seri Anwar, being edged out by Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali for the post of PKR deputy president.

The picture showing the trio was shared on Instagram by Mr Khairy, 42. It was captioned: "That's how filters work @rafiziramli."

The intriguing caption is believed to be a follow-up to a previous tweet by Mr Khairy about a picture that was posted by Mr Rafizi on his Twitter account on Dec 10, when the trio also had lunch. Mr Rafizi had captioned that picture: "Every now & then, @Khairykj @n_izzah & I met (sic) for lunch. We can be from different parties but we share the same aspiration: to see Msia that draws strength from differences."

In response to that picture, Mr Khairy had said: "At our next lunch, I'm going to teach you how to use the filter function."

After her shock resignation on Monday, Ms Nurul Izzah had thanked both Mr Rafizi and Mr Khairy for their show of support. She also said she maintained that Mr Rafizi was the best candidate for the party's deputy chief.

Mr Rafizi had tweeted: "She is not withdrawing from politics. I read it as a decision to retain the idealism of the struggle amid the political chaos."

Ms Nurul Izzah also tweeted her thanks to Mr Khairy after he praised her as an exemplary MP and a worthy opponent, The Star reported.

"Thank you, YB Khairy Jamaluddin. You have been an inspiration from across the bench since 2008. Can't imagine Malaysia without your towering political footprint.

"Rooting for you, albeit as a mere MP now - but rooting nonetheless," she said.

Mr Khairy said it would be a terrible waste if she did not return to frontline politics.

"I am sure once the country is finally ready for a generational change in politics, @n_izzah will be back," he wrote.