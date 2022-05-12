Now is best time for elections: Umno deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR • The best time to hold Malaysia's next general election is now, said Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan yesterday.

Datuk Seri Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, is Umno's most senior leader after party president Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno deputy president said he had presented the party's position on the issue in a report during the last Umno general assembly in March.

"As far as the party is concerned, to us, now is the best time. The window is now, that is the party's position," he said at a news conference after launching a forum at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. He was asked when would be the most suitable time to hold GE15.

However, Mr Mohamad said such a decision would be totally up to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as only he can advise the King on the dissolution of Parliament.

"I suppose the Prime Minister has his own views and other considerations. Perhaps he is waiting for the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Opposition to expire on July 31 to honour his word," said Mr Mohamad. "We will wait until July 31 and then discuss this," he added.

Mr Mohamad said that the party would discuss the issue with the Prime Minister and not pressure him.

"Although he is the party vice-president, he is also the Prime Minister. Those are two different positions. He must have his own considerations. We think this is the best time because the Opposition is in disarray," he said.

Under Malaysia's long-held political tradition, the Umno president is appointed prime minister should the Malay party come to power, but Zahid is facing a battery of graft charges in court and was not picked by the Malaysian King when Umno and other parties cobbled together a coalition to rule the country in August last year.

Mr Mohamad, though second in line in Umno, could not be nominated as prime minister as he is not a Member of Parliament.

The government led by PM Ismail and leaders of opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan had signed the MOU, or confidence and supply agreement, on bipartisan cooperation and political stability on Sept 13 last year. Under the deal, the government, among others, agreed not to dissolve Parliament before July 31, to allow for a period of political stability.

Numerous calls have been made to hold the next general election this year as Umno is seen as having the momentum after successive victories in state polls in Melaka and Johor. The GE is not due until September next year.

Umno will hold an extraordinary general meeting to amend its Constitution on Sunday to approve an amendment to hold party elections within six months after the GE.

Mr Mohamad said the aim of amending the party Constitution with regard to party polls is to avoid splits. He said if the party polls, previously held every three years, were called before the general election, it could create splits within party ranks.

