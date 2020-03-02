NotMyPM trends on Twitter; others rally round Muhyiddin

The appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia's eighth Prime Minister has struck a raw nerve with many Malaysians, who took to social media to voice their unhappiness.

The hashtag #NotMyPM trended at the top of Malaysia's Twitter with 47,000 tweets, moments after the Malaysian King's announcement that Mr Muhyiddin would be sworn in yesterday.

Mr Aaron Denison said: "As a Malaysian, I never voted for a corrupt government but instead voted for change. I stand by the government I voted for in #GE14. Sorry TSMY, you are #NotMyPM and I am absolutely saying NO to your #backdoorgovt. #Malaysia and its people deserve better."

Ms Sharifah Hani Yasmin warned in a tweet: "A government not voted in by its own citizens. One day, the rakyat will rise. #NotMyPM."

Malaysia has been rocked by political turmoil since last Monday when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and 11 Parti Keadilan Rakyat lawmakers left the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, triggering its collapse.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister the same day, setting off a week-long search for a new premier and government that ended on Saturday when the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Ahmad Shah, announced that Mr Muhyiddin had the support of Parliament.

Mr Muhyiddin is backed by a coalition dominated by former opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which were defeated in the 2018 General Election. This has led to his administration being referred to as a "backdoor government".

Analysts said the trending hashtag does not necessarily represent the views of the majority.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said: "I think they are mostly from ardent supporters of PH who voted for it in the last election. While there are a lot of people who don't like this new government, there are equally a lot who do."

Others said the #NotMyPM hashtag disrespects the King's decision to appoint Mr Muhyiddin.

Mr Harmanaath Paramesvaraja said Malaysians should put their faith in the country's leaders and respect the King's decision.

"This #NotMyPM hashtag (is) kinda rude to be honest, cross (the) mark. Please respect our Agong's decision. If u didn't support also never mind but don't create this type of hashtag. Respect Agong's decision," he tweeted.

There were those who rallied around Mr Muhyiddin, congratulating him and voicing their hopes that he will make Malaysia a better place.

A Twitter user called Mira posted a picture of a smiling Mr Muhyiddin with the word "congratulations" next to it.

"Our new Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Very well deserved. May he lead for a better Malaysia," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, a Ms Lucy Barrock said she believes Mr Muhyiddin has what it takes to lead the country.

"#MuhyiddinYassin can win the next general election based on his performance in this period by distancing himself from the tainted, having a people's Cabinet, (and) coming down hard on corruption and party hopping," she said.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies, said Mr Muhyiddin now has the opportunity to rise above party politics and focus on governing the country.

"He has to let his actions and outcomes do the talking in reversing the negative perceptions about him, and demonstrating that he is the right person to bring unity and stability to Malaysia," he said.