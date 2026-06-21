‘Nothing to do with K-drama’: Malaysia agency on hiring ex-military personnel as college wardens

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Nearly 3,000 bullying cases were recorded in Malaysia’s government schools in 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Mara chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has dismissed claims that the agency’s move to appoint military veterans as full-time wardens at Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) was inspired by the South Korean drama Teach You A Lesson.

Mara, also known as the People’s Trust Council, is a government agency established to promote socio‑economic development and education opportunities for Bumiputera communities.

Asyraf said the proposal had been raised by various parties as early as 2023, well before Mara carried out a pilot project at two MRSM campuses in 2025.

He said he began receiving numerous complaints from parents and students about bullying soon after assuming the chairmanship of Mara in 2023.

In response, he launched surprise visits to MRSMs and other Mara educational institutions to assess conditions on the ground while introducing a zero-tolerance policy against bullying through the tagline: “You Touch, You Go”.

“There is no compromise for anyone involved in bullying or those who attempt to cover up such incidents,” he said in a Facebook post.

He said the surprise inspections also revealed that one of the contributing factors to recurring bullying cases was the heavy responsibility placed on teachers, who served as wardens in addition to their teaching duties.

“Many parties, including former teachers and members of the public, suggested that Mara appoint full-time wardens from among retired uniformed personnel such as military veterans.

“I immediately brought the proposal to Mara’s management and we agreed to conduct a pilot project at two MRSMs that had long been associated with bullying issues. I also met representatives of the Veterans Association to establish cooperation,” he said.

His remarks came amid comparisons with the Korean drama Teach You A Lesson, adapted from the webtoon Get Schooled, which centres on school bullying and indiscipline. In the series, a special government agency led by former military personnel is tasked with restoring order in troubled schools.

Meanwhile, Asyraf said 147 former military personnel members attended physical interviews for the selection of full-time external MRSM wardens on June 15 and 16 at the Mara Food Technology Incubator in the town of Kepong.

The candidates had earlier passed two stages of online screening before undergoing three assessment components comprising a body mass index (BMI) examination, a bleep test (a cardiovascular endurance test) and a face-to-face interview.

Successful candidates are expected to begin their duties on July 1.

Asyraf said the role of an MRSM warden extended beyond maintaining discipline and ensuring students’ safety.

“They must understand and embrace Mara’s educational philosophy in nurturing students who excel academically while possessing strong character, integrity, good moral values and religious knowledge.

“Wardens are the students’ second parents who serve as mentors, educators and guides in shaping the nation’s future generation,” he said.

He expressed hope that the initiative would help kerb bullying, disciplinary problems and social ills while creating a safer and more conducive learning environment in MRSMs based on mutual respect, compassion and the pursuit of knowledge. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK