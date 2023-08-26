Nothing special offered to Musk to invest in Malaysia, says PM Anwar

KOTA ISKANDAR - Malaysia did not offer anything special to entice billionaire Elon Musk to make a quick decision to invest in the country, said Mr Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said many nations were trying to entice Mr Musk to invest in their respective countries.

Mr Anwar said: “I was asked this by the chief editor of an international magazine who wanted to know what we offered to entice Musk to make a quick decision to invest in Malaysia.”

“Actually, all our policies are already existing. Maybe now through this unity government, we can offer four years of political stability, economic clarity and our Madani economic policies.”

There is also the ease of doing business, he said while speaking during the 2024 Budget Roadshow on Friday.

During a meeting with Mr Anwar in July Mr Musk who is also Tesla chief executive officer, expressed interest in settling up a Tesla office as well as service centres in Malaysia.

Mr Anward had earlier that said Mr Musk’s decision to invest in Malaysia was due to political stability, and emphasised its importance when it came to ensuring investor confidence.

He said: “Everyone is persuading him (Musk) to come, with a former minister also going to his office and asking him to come.”

“Was there any response? No.”

“With the current unity government, however, there is political stability,” he added.

He also added that if he is given a Tesla by Mr Musk, he will not take it.

Instead, he said he would register the vehicle as government property.

“Let’s say he (Musk) said he wanted to give me a car, I will not take it and will give it to the government,” he said in his speech at a Federal Land Development Authority event in July.

Mr Anwar said he had rejected offers of luxury items from people, including a foreign leader, who wanted to give him a new car after seeing his Proton.

“I have been offered expensive watches and cars, even by a foreign leader, whom I cannot name,” he said.

“I said I cannot receive them. Even if they sent the goods, I will register it under the Malaysian government...This is the true spirit of Malaysia Madani and not swindling from the country.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK