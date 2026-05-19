Not so rosy: Flower growers battle stormy weather in Malaysia

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Flowers deprived of sunlight are unable to photosynthesise properly, resulting in smaller, weaker blooms that do not last long.

PETALING JAYA - Persistent downpours have hit flower growers in Malaysia hard, affecting harvests, ­driving up costs and weakening demand.

Cameron Highlands Flori­culturist Association president Lee Peng Fo said members have reported that the weather has taken a toll on their crops.

“It’s not just about the weather, but the entire industry. The flower market is moving very slowly, and even workers’ salaries are being affected as businesses struggle to sustain themselves,” he said.

He said that growers are ­trying to manage their pricing carefully as the cost of fertilisers and chemicals continues to rise.

“One way to cope is by categorising flowers properly. Whatever does not bloom well will be graded as B or C, while stronger blooms remain as grade A.”

Mr Lee noted that it has been raining almost daily in Cameron Highlands for the past two weeks, conditions that are unsuitable for flowers.

“Flowers bloom better in the sun. Almost all varieties are affected by the weather, including chrysanthemums, roses and carnations,” he said.

Flower grower Dino Leong, 35, who owns a farm in Cameron Highlands, said the humid ­conditions have led to fungal problems.

He explained that flowers deprived of sunlight are unable to photosynthesise properly, resulting in smaller, weaker blooms that do not last long.

“We need to use fungicides more frequently and at higher dosages to prevent diseases,” he added.

When asked if he planned to raise flower prices, Mr Leong said doing so would further weaken already sluggish demand.

“The cost of flowers has already gone up by 10 per cent to 20 per cent. We would like to raise prices, but this will further affect demand, which is already dropping,” he said.

Among the flowers most affected by the current weather are roses, gerberas, chrysanthemums and carnations.

Mr Alex Lau Kien Liong, 50, who owns a flower farm in Cameron Highlands, echoed similar frustrations.

“Orders were coming in, especially during Mothers Day and Teachers Day, but the erratic weather conditions caused low flower production on my farm,” he said.

He explained that sunflowers, which normally bloom and can be harvested within 50 to 60 days under good sunlight, are now taking longer because of the rain.

“This delay has reduced my sunflower sales by 50 per cent,” he added.

Other flowers are also affected.

“Chrysanthemums, roses and gerberas are not blooming as big as they should. They are growing smaller, and I am unable to supply this type of production to my buyers,” he said.

To cope with the situation, Mr Lau applies liquid fertiliser – a mix of chemical and organic inputs – to encourage faster blooming.

He has also installed warm white LED (light emitting diode) lights to provide heat for some flowers.

Forestry researcher Dr Teckwyn Lim said non-native flowers such as carnations, chrysanthemums and roses often struggle to adapt to Malaysia’s humid climate.

“Farmers may consider growing native flowers and plants, but these are highly seasonal and do not provide the same market opportunities,” he explained, noting that orchids are among the few species that cultivate and adapt well in local conditions.

Dr Lim, an adjunct associate professor at the University of Nottingham, Malaysia, said that native produce remains unpredictable.

“There is also the option of using greenhouses to control humidity, but such systems are very costly for flower growers,” he said.

Meanwhile, florists say rainy weather in Cameron Highlands has disrupted supplies of popular locally cultivated flowers such as roses and chrysanthemums, forcing them to rely more on imports to meet demand during university graduations and festive seasons.

While these flowers are not native to Malaysia, the cooler ­climate in Cameron Highlands allows them to be cultivated locally.

Mr Roy Tan, who manages a florist branch in Central Market, said supplies from Cameron Highlands to his shop have dropped by about 50 per cent.

“My supplier told me last week that due to the heavy rain there, their flower supply to us is low,” he said, adding that flowers are now being imported from India and China.

“My affected flowers are gerbera, daisy, sunflower, lily and chrysanthemum.

“There is a lot of demand for these flowers due to upcoming graduation events,” he said.

He said sales have yet to decline as imported stock is still available.

“Since we are running on low local flower supply, we won’t give them out much because we are saving them for graduation bouquets.

“Instead, we use imported ones, which are more expensive. For example, a few stalks of local gerbera cost RM12 (S$3.86), but imported ones cost RM20,” he said.

Similarly, Ms Neela Veni, operations manager of another flower shop in Central Market, said supplies of local gerberas from Cameron Highlands had fallen by 70 per cent due to the rain.

“Local gerbera is in high demand, followed by roses, sunflowers and chrysanthemums,” she said.

“Sunflowers have seen a 50 per cent drop in supply, whereas roses and chrysanthemums are not as badly affected. Only coloured chrysanthemums are in short supply.”

She said demand remains strong despite supply disruptions.

“People are looking for local gerberas because they are big and cheaper.

“When production drops, customers don’t have similar flowers they can switch to at the same price and size,” she said.

Mr Ben Lee, who manages a flower shop in Petaling Jaya, said supplies of roses and daisies from Cameron Highlands had fallen by 50 per cent due to the rainy weather.

“There is high demand for those flowers during convocations and Chinese Valentine’s Day on May 20 from our shop,” he said.

He said a locally supplied bundle of roses costs around RM40, while imported ones are priced at about RM60.

In George Town, Penang, flower sellers are also facing problems linked to warmer conditions in Cameron Highlands, with blooms arriving wilted, duller in colour, smaller in size, and with a shorter shelf life.

At her flower stall along Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling, Ms G. Dhana, 71, said some flowers were already showing signs of drying when they arrived.

“The bunches now often have fewer than 10 buds, and the flowers are smaller and not as colourful as before. These may seem like small things, but customers notice.

“They buy these flowers to place at the altar or as offerings for their departed loved ones.

“We know the problem is beyond our suppliers’ control, but it can be hard to explain that to customers,” she said.

Ms Dhana soaks the stalks in water as usual, but some blooms still wilt quickly.

“We remove the bad ones, but some stalks come with fewer flowers. Customers have complained and we feel bad, so we sometimes lower the price,” she added.

Warmer conditions in Cameron Highlands have been noted in recent years.

In February 2025, the Natural Resources and Envi­ronmental Sustainability Ministry told Parliament that the highland resort recorded an average daily temperature of 18.91 deg C in 2024, the highest since records began in 1969.

This was 0.86 deg C above the long-term average recorded between 1991 and 2020.

However, some flower farms in Cameron Highlands appear to be coping better with the changing conditions.

Ms Fazilah Khalid, 50, a third-generation flower shop owner, said her supplies had not been affected.

“I know the weather has been warmer, but our flowers have still been arriving in good condition.

“We have worked with the same supplier for many years, and so far the chrysanthemums and roses are still fresh.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK