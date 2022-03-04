North Johor emerging as crucial battleground in state polls

A tiny lane and drainage trench mark the otherwise invisible border between Sungai Balang and Semerah, the two seats in the Johor state assembly secured by the narrowest of margins in the last general election in Malaysia in 2018.

Coupled with rows of mostly shuttered shophouses, this area just outside of Muar - dubbed "Bandar Maharani" in Malay, which means Empress City - reflects how the once proud outpost of northernmost Johor, bordering the more bustling state of Melaka, has stagnated for decades.

"There have been a lot of empty promises. Inflation is now the biggest concern but what politicians are offering (on the economy) is not as good as before," retiree Masri Serau, 65, said while sipping tea at a roadside stall within sight of the dilapidated shophouses.

This north-western quadrant - Johoreans refer to it simply as "utara" or north - will be a key battleground that could decide who wins the March 12 state polls and possibly even indicate the likely victor in a general election due in 18 months.

"Whoever wants to win power at the national level must win the semi-urban seats. Those seats (in the north) also play an important role in the state election. Whether we can win some seats there will determine whether we can win an outright majority," Democratic Action Party (DAP) strategist and Johor chief Liew Chin Tong told The Straits Times.

DAP is part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact that enjoyed a huge swing in its favour in this northern sector in the 2018 election, helping to end the Umno-led Barisan Nasional's (BN) six-decade grip on power in both Johor and Malaysia.

Although it was a traditional BN stronghold, the coalition won just two out of 17 wards here in 2018, down from 11 five years prior. PH won 14, more than tripling its representation, the biggest growth the coalition experienced nationwide.

In 2018, BN was plagued by the twin issues of the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that engulfed then-Premier Najib Razak, as well as the goods and services tax (GST) that his government had introduced three years earlier.

The fall of Umno led to a host of its leaders being dragged to court with corruption charges including Najib, who is now appealing against a 1MDB-linked conviction at the apex court.

But these scandals have not stopped Umno, the grand old party in Malaysia, from making a swift comeback. It has scored a string of by-election wins that culminated in the capture of three-quarters of the Melaka legislature in November.

"1MDB, Najib and GST were big factors then but it seems people are now favouring him again," said civil servant Fauzi Othman, 52, a voter in Serom, which PH won by a margin of just 9 per cent of the votes cast.

The scale of corruption in the 1MDB saga, in which Najib has been accused of pocketing nearly RM3 billion (S$970 million) of the state firm's funds, resonated more in urban centres. It left BN battered across Malaysia's west coast, including in southern Johor around the state capital, Johor Baru.

However, Umno kept a firm grip on Johor's mostly rural centre and east, and is expected to do so again. Observers say those with better access to alternative sources instead of state-controlled mainstream media, which had played down the impact of 1MDB and GST, were more likely to turn their backs on BN.

But Umno insiders told ST that the party believed 1MDB had run out of steam. It now considers Najib, its former president, an asset as he is campaigning openly and was seated on stage next to his successor as party leader, Zahid Hamidi, yesterday when announcing Umno candidates for the Johor vote.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who is BN's election director for the state polls, has said the north-western region will be a focus with the target to deliver 12 assemblymen instead of the two currently.

Even if the status quo remains elsewhere in the 56-strong state assembly, regaining the nine wards BN lost four years ago would be enough to deny PH control of the legislature in Malaysia's southernmost state.

"That is why it is being adopted by (leaders from) 'heavyweights' Pahang, Perak and Melaka," he said. Pahang and Perak are the home states of Najib and Zahid respectively, while neighbouring Melaka can share tips from Umno's recent landslide victory in the state.

Umno's aims are not unrealistic as aside from Bentayan, PH did not secure more than 52 per cent of the votes cast in any of the other 16 seats in Johor's north-western region.

In 2020, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia left PH in a move that abruptly ended Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's second stint in power. Not only has Bersatu formed Perikatan Nasional with others such as Parti Islam SeMalaysia - which has meant a split in the anti-BN vote - Dr Mahathir, Malaysia's longest-serving premier, has also started a new opposition party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, that will contest in 42 of the 56 seats at stake in Johor.

Incumbent Semerah assemblyman Khuzzan Abu Bakar from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which is part of PH, who won by a margin of just 98 votes in 2018, believes livelihoods and local infrastructure will play a dominant role in the state election.