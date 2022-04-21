Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta set to be Timor-Leste's president

DILI • Timor-Leste's independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta is set to be the country's next president, with the final vote count showing he has secured 62 per cent of the vote.

Timorese went to the polls in the nation of 1.3 million people on Tuesday, choosing between Mr Ramos-Horta and incumbent president Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres, a former guerrilla fighter.

With 100 per cent of the votes counted, Mr Ramos-Horta had a strong lead with 62.09 per cent of the votes, while Mr Guterres had 37.91 per cent, according to data from the election administration agency.

Mr Ramos-Horta, 72, is one of Timor-Leste's best-known political figures and previously served as foreign minister, prime minister and then the country's second president, from 2007 to 2012.

He was a co-recipient of the Nobel Prize in 1996 for his efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to a guerrilla war in Timor-Leste, then known as East Timor, against Indonesia's occupation of the former Portuguese colony.

In the first round of the election last month, he narrowly missed securing an outright majority.

Speaking after voting near his home in the capital of Dili, Mr Ramos-Horta said he was "very confident" he would win but would await the final results.

After years of political tensions between major parties, this election has been widely viewed as crucial to stability.

Mr Ramos-Horta has suggested he may use presidential powers to dissolve Parliament and bring forward a general election scheduled for next year.

Timor-Leste's first president Xanana Gusmao is backing Mr Ramos-Horta in this election and has described the current government as "constitutionally illegitimate".

Mr Guterres refused to swear in several ministers from Mr Gusmao's party on the grounds they were facing legal investigations, including for alleged graft.

The next president will be sworn in on May 20, the 20th anniversary of Timor-Leste's restoration of independence.

REUTERS