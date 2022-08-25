No VIP treatment for ex-PM, says Prisons Dept after 'fake' photo emerges

PETALING JAYA • The Malaysian Prisons Department has denied rumours that former prime minister Najib Razak will be given special treatment at Kajang Prison.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the department posted a photo that had gone viral, showing Najib's supposed spacious jail cell with a TV, shelves, three beds and a table.

The photo was captioned "Stop the spread of fake information".

Comments about Najib's supposed VIP treatment went viral on social media after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence of 12 years' imprisonment for misappropriating RM42 million (S$13 million) of public funds.

Najib was taken to Kajang Prison on Tuesday evening.

The Star daily reported that the scene at Kajang Prison was calm and quiet yesterday morning, but the silence was broken at around noon by the sound of high-powered motorcycles.

A convoy of four motorists had travelled from Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, to "verify" that Najib was indeed incarcerated in the Selangor prison.

One of the motorists, who wanted to be known only as Ganesh, said: "I asked the guards if Najib was really here. They said 'yes', so that was it.

"We came just to see the prison that reportedly held Najib."

The 50-year-old added that they were happy Najib had started his jail sentence.

"We're happy... but we don't want to explain why we are happy," he told the Malaysian media.

The sprawling Kajang Prison complex was built in 1985.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK