No sign of trio on fourth day of search

The search operation to find three missing divers - one of whom is Singaporean - yielded no signs of their presence on its fourth day yesterday in the waters off Banten province's Sangiang island in the Sunda Strait.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency (Basarnas) has been conducting search operations since a diving mate of the missing trio alerted the authorities to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

At least 12 vessels, including navy ships and police patrol boats, and two helicopters were deployed yesterday.

The search area has been divided into four regions, measuring a total of 1,300 square nautical miles. The fourth region - south-west of the spot where the tourist divers began their excursion - is covered by air search operations and is the biggest of the four regions, Basarnas said yesterday morning.

Six tourists went out diving in two groups, but the missing trio - the Singaporean and two Chinese nationals - did not return to base. There was no sign of any of the three missing divers as of last night, according to Basarnas.

The two groups of divers started to dive at about 1.30pm (local time) and only one group returned to the surface at about 2.45pm, Basarnas said.

Banten on Java island is located to the west of capital city Jakarta.

The Singaporean man was identified by Basarnas as Mr Wang Bing Yang, while the two Chinese men are Mr Qin Xue Tao and Mr Tian Yu.

The families of the two missing Chinese divers have promised anyone who can help locate their loved ones a US$50,000 (S$68,000) reward, news website liputan6.com reported.

The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has been in contact with the family of the Singaporean, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said on Tuesday. The embassy has been liaising closely with the Indonesian authorities. A consular officer from the embassy is on the ground to help and offer close support, the spokesman earlier said.

Mr Zaenal Arifin, head of Basarnas' Banten province chapter, had told reporters that the missing tourists are licensed, professional divers and might have visited Indonesian diving spots several times.

The waters off Sangiang island are a popular diving spot for foreign and domestic tourists. The island is reachable within an hour by boat from the nearest pier on the main island of Java.