No rift with deputy Zahid, says Malaysian PM Anwar

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MELAKA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed claims of a rift with Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, saying he prefers a “peaceful approach” when dealing with differences.

Responding to former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s claim that trust between the two had reached an all-time low, Anwar said it was merely Khairy’s personal opinion.

“He always tends to see things through the lens of conflict.

“I look at things from the perspective of peace. We are different. He takes the confrontational approach, while I take the peaceful approach.

“This is why I also thank Zahid, Umno and the entire Barisan Nasional for their role in forming the unity government at the initial stage,” he said at the 2026 PKR national congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre here yesterday.

Asked whether there were disagreements between him and Ahmad Zahid, Anwar said their relationship remained good at the national level, although there had been some differences at the state level.

“However, such differences are normal,” he added.

Khairy, in the latest episode of his Keluar Sekejap podcast, said he believed the trust between Anwar and Zahid had hit its lowest point since the formation of the unity government in 2022.

The remarks come amid tensions following the recent Negri Sembilan election, where Barisan’s decision to work with Perikatan Nasional was seen as straining ties with Pakatan Harapan.

The election also triggered internal soul-searching within PKR, with six branch chiefs in Negri Sembilan reportedly calling for the party to review Aminuddin Harun’s leadership following Pakatan’s defeat.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said the party was open to discussing this, adding that he had been informed about letters submitted by the six branches, although he had yet to receive them.

“There is no problem, we can discuss it,” he said.

It was reported that the Jelebu, Rembau, Seremban, Rasah, Kuala Pilah and Tampin branch chiefs had allegedly sent the letter to Anwar, calling on the party to review Aminuddin’s position as the state leadership council chairman.

The request was reportedly made to strengthen the party’s organisation in the state following its defeat in the state election.

Earlier, Anwar said he would “not grieve” over PKR’s poor performance in the recent Negri Sembilan and Johor elections.

“I take this as a lesson. Yes, there are strengths and there are weaknesses.

“Trusting the wrong people, betrayal along the way, all of that happened, and we must learn from those experiences,” the Prime Minister said in his address to the delegates.

He said PKR leaders must listen to the people and be prepared to make changes, saying that PKR is a party of reforms.

“Listen. Make the necessary adjustments.

“My strong advice to my colleagues on the stage: listen and be prepared to change, not listen in order to respond and lecture,” he said, referring to PKR’s central leadership council. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK