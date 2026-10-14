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No report of Malaysian companies involved in Indonesia fires 

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There has been no official report on the involvement of Malaysian companies in open burning in Indonesia.

There has been no official report on the involvement of Malaysian companies in open burning in Indonesia.

PHOTO: AFP

  • No official report has linked Malaysian companies to open burning in Indonesia, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said after checks with the Foreign Ministry and Plantation and Commodities Ministry.
  • He said Malaysia will focus on stronger enforcement, better information sharing and closer regional cooperation to curb open burning.
  • The Environment Department received 2,104 open-burning reports from Aug 3 to Oct 9, leading to 3,039 actions, while haze worsened, schools closed and Serian, Sarawak declared an emergency.

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KUALA LUMPUR – There has been no official report on the involvement of Malaysian companies in open burning in Indonesia.

This has been cross-checked with the Foreign Ministry as well as the Plantation and Commodities Ministry, said Malaysian Deputy Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

“If there are Malaysian companies involved, we can call up those with operations there and seek a swift resolution,” he said during a Special Chambers session in the Lower House of Parliament on Oct 13.

Syed Ibrahim said the focus now is to strengthen the enforcement of domestic laws to curb open burning, and improve information sharing and closer cooperation among neighbouring countries.

On a related matter, he said the Environment Department received 2,104 reports on open burning between Aug 3 and Oct 9.

This resulted in 3,039 enforcement actions, comprising 13 compounds being issued, and two cases facing court charges, among others.

Some 14 large-scale fires across Sarawak and Johor were also extinguished during this same period.

“There will be no compromise in enforcement,” he said.

His statement came amid the worsening haze situation in Malaysia, which resulted in the closure of schools in several states.

In September, an emergency was also declared in Serian, Sarawak, after the Air Pollutant Index reached a hazardous level of 521. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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