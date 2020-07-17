No recent China intrusions? Malaysian minister's claims rebutted by predecessor

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said China's coast guard and navy vessels have not been seen encroaching into Malaysian waters in the last 100 days, but his predecessor has rebutted this view.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin stated on Wednesday that the lack of intrusions was due to strengthened bilateral relations in the 100 days since he took over the Foreign Ministry as part of the four-month-old Perikatan Nasional government, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) news site quoted him as saying.

"One area I've had to work on since helming Wisma Putra (Foreign Ministry) is to improve Malaysia's ties with China, India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. So, when we talk about South China Sea, of course, the relationship with China is important."

He told a media conference in Parliament, as quoted by FMT: "The latest, in the 100 days of helming Wisma Putra, Chinese vessels have not been seen in our waters, so how did we manage this?

"This is between us and the Chinese leadership. My stand is very clear; we will not compromise on our sovereignty."

A report by Malaysia's Auditor-General issued on Tuesday said that Chinese coast guard and navy ships intruded into Malaysian waters in the disputed South China Sea 89 times between 2016 and last year.

The report also said that these vessels often remained in the area even after being turned away by the Malaysian navy.

Former foreign minister Anifah Aman has rebutted Mr Hishammuddin's view, saying the minister must more assertively defend Malaysia's sovereignty against continued Chinese encroachment.

Datuk Seri Anifah - who, like Mr Hishammuddin, is from Umno - said: "I am appalled by the minister's statement.

"He is either in denial or ignorant of the fact. Worst, he is playing politics with Malaysia's maritime and strategic interests."

Mr Anifah was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail yesterday: "It was only in April that a flotilla of Chinese enforcement vessels was sighted accompanying a Chinese survey vessel within Malaysian maritime areas. Further, I was reliably informed that Chinese coast guard vessels were sighted in the vicinity of Beting Patinggi Ali in May, June and July."

Referring to Mr Anifah's criticism, Mr Hishammuddin yesterday said there was only one incident when Chinese vessels had encroached into Malaysian waters since he took over.

He was referring to the survey ship that entered Malaysian waters, accompanied by Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels in April and which he said stayed around till May.