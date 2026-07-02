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No political negotiations between Malaysia’s PAS and Barisan, says Perikatan chairman

The Barisan Nasional candidate announcement at Johor UMNO Laison Headquarters, on June 24. The 16th Johor state election on July 11 will see Barisan and Pakatan contest all 56 state seats.

MUAR - Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has denied holding any political negotiations with Barisan Nasional to help them win in the Johor state election.

This is despite urging their supporters to back Barisan candidates in seats not contested by Perikatan Nasional.

Perikatan chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said claims that PAS and Barisan were working together were merely public perception and speculation.

The PAS vice-president added that Perikatan was contesting only 33 of the 56 Johor state seats.

This made it necessary for the coalition to decide how its supporters should cast their votes in constituencies where it was not fielding candidates.

“The perception outside is that there is cooperation, but what is happening is simply an understanding based on the fact that Perikatan is not contesting all 56 seats,” he said.

“In places where Perikatan is not contesting, there has to be some consideration on how votes should be cast,” he told reporters during a walkabout with Perikatan’s Maharani candidate Anuar Hayan in Bandar Maharani on the night of July 1.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Mentri Besar, was responding to questions over PAS’ recent directive for its members and supporters to vote for Barisan candidates in seats where Perikatan is absent.

The party had said the move was aimed at preventing Perikatan votes from going to Pakatan Harapan.

However, Ahmad Samsuri stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as a political alliance between PAS and Barisan.

“There are no political discussions or negotiations between PAS and Barisan,” he said.

“We are focused on our respective party machinery and our own campaigns,” he said.

The 16th Johor state election on July 11 will see Barisan and Pakatan contest all 56 state seats.

Pakatan is fielding 56 candidates comprising 20 from PKR, 19 from Amanah and 17 from DAP.

Barisan, which is seeking to retain the Johor government, is contesting on its own with 37 Umno candidates, 15 from MCA and four from MIC.

Perikatan is contesting 33 seats, with 16 candidates from Bersatu, 11 from PAS, one from Pejuang and five from the Malaysian Indian People’s Party. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK