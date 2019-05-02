No-nonsense cop looks set to be Malaysia's police chief

Special Branch chief Abdul Hamid Bador looks set to be Malaysia's next police chief after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he "thinks" that this would be the case.

"Yes, I think he is the next IGP (Inspector-General of Police). I think the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong has signed his appointment letter," he told reporters yesterday, referring to the royal assent needed for the appointment.

His answer, which fell short of a confirmation, comes just days before the current IGP, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, retires on Saturday and reflects unhappiness from other quarters over his pick for national police chief.

The choice of the no-nonsense Datuk Abdul Hamid, 58, would underline the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government's commitment to reform the scandalised police force.

However, sources told The Straits Times that there has been a months-long wrangling over the next IGP as both the Home Ministry and Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) have their own candidate.

According to the sources, the ministry's pick is National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) director-general Zulkifli Abdullah, while RMP wants Internal Security and Public Order Department director Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani for the top job.

"RMP and AADK are under the purview of the Home Ministry. Putting aside that (IGP) is a political post, the ministry prefers to have someone who is easy to 'control'... sort of a 'yes man'. It'll make working together in the long run easy for both sides (RMP and the Home Ministry)," said an official source.

"In this case, Zulkifli fits the bill. He's also one of the most senior policemen in the force."

Prior to joining AADK, Datuk Seri Zulkifli was RMP's Internal Security and Public Order Department director. He was transferred to the anti-drugs agency last August on Tun Dr Mahathir's instruction.

Said the source: "Hamid, on the other hand, is different. He's dedicated, but not the type to kowtow, close one eye or blindly agree... If things do not sit well with him, he will voice it out and fight for what he believes in. That's the quality that Mahathir wants in a leader."

However, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is said to prefer someone whom he and his ministry can get along and work well with, the source added.

As for Datuk Seri Acryl, the source noted he is known among the men in blue for his strong work ethic and good character.

In July 2015, Mr Abdul Hamid, deputy chief of the Special Branch at the time, was among several top officers, including then Attorney-General Abdul Gani Patail, who were removed from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case as the scandal implicating then Prime Minister Najib Razak was unravelling.

He later alleged a cover-up in the 1MDB investigations.

After PH won the general election in May last year, Mr Abdul Hamid returned to head the Special Branch, the police's intelligence unit. He was put in charge of recovering the superyacht Equanimity, once owned by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, and he did so within three months.

Who eventually becomes IGP will have a major bearing on one of the key reforms that the PH coalition promised in its election manifesto.

The police force has long been perceived as corruption-ridden and accused of human rights abuses.

Its image took a further beating following the mysterious disappearances of Perlis-based activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

After a public inquiry that lasted more than a year, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia concluded that both men were victims of enforced disappearance carried out by the Special Branch, then under the leadership of Mr Fuzi.

After the commission's findings were released last month, Dr Mahathir said Mr Fuzi would be allowed to retire first before his successor is appointed to look into the allegations.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry currently looking into the shocking discovery in 2015 of mass graves and human trafficking activities at the Perlis border town of Wang Kelian has also cast a negative light on the Malaysian police.

Just last week, a police inspector admitted that he had lodged a false report four years ago that he arrested five illegal immigrants when, in fact, the group had been handed over to him by the Special Branch.

Revelations from the hearing have renewed calls for the government to set up an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

It was also one of PH's election promises to set up the IPCMC.