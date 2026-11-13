Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

No need to rush decision on Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s resignation, says Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government did not need to rush a decision on Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s resignation, despite receiving an official letter on the matter.

Anwar said the matter required careful consideration before making any decision.

“I have not accepted the resignation. I have received the letter, and he (Loke) said it was effective immediately, but I will, of course, take time to consider the matter carefully,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Madrasathul Gouthiyyah Surau Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 13.

On Nov 12, Loke, who is also secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), reiterated his decision to resign with immediate effect after the High Court ruled on Nov 10 that former Prime Minister Najib Razak could serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

However, the Seremban MP said all 40 DAP MPs, including himself, continued to support Anwar, stressing that his resignation did not indicate any divisions within the government.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Cabinet meeting following the Melaka state election, Anwar said discussions proceeded as usual, describing the heightened political tensions during an election as temporary and likely to ease once the process was over.

“Political tensions may run high during an election, but today’s meeting went on as usual, and I did not notice any problems,” he said, adding that both Deputy Prime Ministers and Cabinet ministers attended the meeting to discuss development and facilities for the public. BERNAMA