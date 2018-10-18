No need for me to explain further on sodomy cases: Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA SELANGOR (BERNAMA) - Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he does not need to give further explanation on his sodomy cases.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president and MP for Port Dickson said those who still want more information can refer to the many sources that state the facts of the cases.

He was replying to a question from a Universiti Selangor student at a "Meet Anwar Ibrahim" event at the university campus in Bestari Jaya on Wednesday (Oct 17).

The student wanted to know if Mr Anwar was guilty of sodomy or was slandered.

Mr Anwar said: "The explanation on the case has been repeated many times on Facebook and there were more than a million hits on YouTube. All reports defending me on (the sodomy case) have been compiled into books - among them is a book written by Australian lawyer Mark Trowell... The answers given are very detailed, so I would advise reading them.

"I am also repeating that when I was freed before this, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said that he was confident I was not guilty and that there was a miscarriage of justice. He knew the matter was not right and asked that when I come to power, to not allow such cruel acts to be done to other people."

Mr Anwar said people, especially students from institutions of higher learning, should have an open mind, and should not rely on only one source of information, such as newspapers or televisions.

In 2000, Mr Anwar was sentenced to nine years' jail for sodomy. He was released after a successful appeal in 2004.

He was again convicted of sodomy in 2014 and sentenced to five years in jail.

In May, Pakatan Harapan won the 14th general election, and Mr Anwar, its de facto leader, was granted a royal pardon, with his convictions expunged from all records.

On allegations of money politics during PKR party elections, Mr Anwar did not deny that such a matter may exist, though he said the party needed to obtain sufficient evidence before taking further action.

PKR deputy president candidate Rafizi Ramli had earlier claimed money politics was taking place in six states which have held their party elections.