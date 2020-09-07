No more home quarantine for PCA travellers after Covid-19 case: Malaysia's health minister

KOTA TINGGI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Travellers coming into Malaysia under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) will be now be required to undergo quarantine at quarantine centres rather than at home after a Malaysian who had entered Malaysia under such scheme tested positive for Covid-19, Malaysian Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said on Sunday (Sept 6).

The 35-year-old man had travelled from Singapore on Aug 29 and was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 on Sept 2.

"The patient has since been isolated and given treatment.

"As such, those travelling under the PCA will no longer be allowed to quarantine at home but would instead have to be kept in quarantine centres, " he said.

He also added that those placed at quarantine centres in hotels would bear the cost.

Under the PCA, work and business-related travel between Malaysia and Singapore are allowed through the land border crossings at the Johor-Singapore Causeway and Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

Dr Adham also said that since Malaysia and Singapore started the PCA and Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) on Aug 17, more than 3,000 people had entered the country.

"About 815 individuals entered Malaysia under the RGL while another 2,647 under the PCA.

"So far, there have been no Covid-19 cases reported for those travelling back under the RGL, " he said.

Related Story Malaysians express relief, concerns over Aug 10 reopening of border with Singapore

Asked when the third and fourth phases of the reopening of the border with Singapore would be announced, Dr Adham said the matter was still under discussion.

He added that the standard operating procedure for the daily commute of workers between Malaysia and Singapore was also still under negotiation.

"We want to see whether the RGL and PCA could be implemented smoothly between both countries, " he said.